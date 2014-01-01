Catholic G K Chesterton Society

Printable Prayercards





English, Igbo, Latin, French, Hungarian, Croatian, Portuguese, Urdu, Lithuanian & Pro-Life

Below you will find a number of documents which you can print off. If you print the first document, that will give you 8 photos of Chesterton on a sheet of A4, on the back of which you can the print any of the '8 to a page' versions of the prayer.

































































Large Print, Irish, Welsh, Maltese, Spanish,



Polish, Romanian, German, Latvian, Russian, Slovakian, Catalan & Italian Versions





If you print the 'GKC 4 Photos to a page' document, that will give you 4 photos of Chesterton on a sheet of A4, on the back of which you can print one of the Prayercard documents.











































